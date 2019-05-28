A groundbreaking ceremony will take place today for the new basketball court coming to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
City Councilman Levon Manzie along with Mayor Sandy Stimpson and County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood will all be on hand for the ceremony.
The project, which is approximately $178,000, is the result of a partnership between the city and county. It will include a new basketball court, benches, trash receptacles, aluminum bleachers, drinking fountain, security lighting and landscaping.
