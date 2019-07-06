It's probably hard to notice, but our beaches are constantly changing.
Forces like storms, ocean currents and changes in sea levels are all different factors that both add and remove sand from the beach, resulting sometimes in dramatic changes.
"You can see the changes in the beach every time you walk on the beach," citizen scientist Barry Zetsch said.
Zetcsch is one of the local experts who's been collecting data for the past year and a half through beach profiling. He says the goal is to find out critical information about how the island is changing and why.
"Prior to getting involved with this program, I didn't really notice the changes in the shoreline but since I’ve been involved in the program, every time I walk onto the beach I'm just amazed at the changes in a short amount of time," Zetsch said.
Beach profiling is a simple technique that measures and documents seasonal, cycles and storm-induced changes on a particular beach. Profiling also provides an indication of whether a beach is likely to rebuild or erode at any given time. The data collected is shared with student scientists for long-term use.
Sydney Spears and Alexandra Church are students at the University of Alabama.
"It's interesting from a student's perspective to see how the beaches are changing as opposed to us not knowing this kind of thing was going on had we not been in this class," Spears said. With our data we graph the different points we're taking profiles out. The beaches are definitely lower in elevation since we started at the beginning and that's likely due to storms and overall sediment change."
"It's definitely been so much cooler than sitting in the classroom. We're at the beach every single day," Church said. "We're out on boats, getting to touch things we normally see in textbooks. It's just a lot of different things thrown at you very quickly but all of the people are super awesome and I'm learning a lot."
Spears and Church are the first group of students to go through the Dauphin Island Shoreline Monitoring Program and say they look forward to sharing their data and research with future students so we know what exactly is going on at our beaches.
If you would like to be a part of the Dauphin Island Shoreline Monitoring Citizen Science Program, you can reach out to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab for more information.
