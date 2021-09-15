MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Governor Kay Ivey confirmed Wednesday that a group of Afghan refugees will be coming to Mobile.

The governor said the State Department is working to place ten Afghans in the Port City, but it's not clear which organization is taking them in or when.

About 124,000 people were evacuated from Kabul, but that was only the beginning. Now many of them need a new home.

The Biden administration has plans to resettle more than 60,000 refugees in the U.S. by the end of the month.

In the first round of the resettlement plan, about 37,000 Afghans will be placed, with 10 of them in Mobile.

In a statement, Gov. Ivey said, "We have received notification from the State Department that they are working to place 10 individuals with a community partner in Mobile. This situation is fluid, and we will be working closely with our congressional delegation and Mayor Stimpson to understand the process and impact on our state. Like other Alabamians, the shocking images of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan are hard to erase from our memories. Just as we remain concerned about the Americans and our allies that were left behind, our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those allies who actively helped our soldiers and diplomats stay safe during our two decades in the country." She continued, "Our state will always do our part, but we must remain vigilant to make sure we are helping those who helped us."

According to the State Department, in this first round of resettlement California is projected to take in the most refugees with more than 5,200 people. Mississippi, like Alabama, is expected to take in 10. Louisiana will accept 59, while Florida and Georgia will take in just over a thousand refugees each.

The Department of Homeland Security is said to be vetting the refugees. All of them are required to have a health screening and those 12 and older are required to get the COVID vaccination.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement reading, “We are continuing to stay in close contact with the Governor’s office to monitor information regarding the placement of 10 Afghan refugees in Mobile. As a community that has faced adversity from oil spills and hurricanes, our citizens know what it's like to lose everything and the value of helping each other build it all back. I know Mobilians will step forward to offer a warm welcome and a helping hand to those individuals who aided our American soldiers.”

Alabama Rep. Jerry Carl said, "President Biden’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan is being shouldered by states like Alabama, and it is appalling to know American citizens are still stuck in Afghanistan. I have called on the Biden Administration to ensure all Afghans coming to the U.S are properly screened and have a proven connection to the U.S. mission in Afghanistan."