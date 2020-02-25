GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) -- A police officer in Grove Hill passed away after a long battle with liver cancer.
Dustin Fleming, 40, died at his home on February 21.
Fleming spent more than 20 years serving as a law enforcement officer at departments in Grove Hill, Thomasville, Pine Hill, and Fulton.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters.
Instead of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to Pilots For Christ, PO Box 707, Monroeville, AL 36461, or to Children's Hospital in Birmingham.
