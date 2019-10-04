MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A guilty verdict for the 2016 murder of Thaddeus Knight. A Mobile County jury finding Antonio Grimes guilty for Knight's murder.
Knight, 31, was found shot to death on the intersection of Peach and Persimmons Street in May 2016.
"It's still very fresh to us," said Antwan Perry.
Knight's close friend Antwan Perry -- says they were more like brothers. He along with Knight's family was in the courtroom all week -- as Grimes stood trial for murder.
"It was hard. This was my first time being in a trial... Like that. I don't want to go through that. Nobody should. Losing a child to the system and the other to the grave," said Perry.
When it comes to gun violence, Perry says others should think twice before pulling the trigger.
"Take yourself to one of these murder trials and see how it feels. And look at each side and see it feels for the mommas. And these folks parents... That lose one and look in their eyes. It is not a good feeling," said Perry.
Knight's family thanked the D-A's Office for its work on the case. Meanwhile sentencing for Grimes is set for November 11th.
