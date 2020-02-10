GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WALA) -- A youth pastor at church in Gulf Breeze was arrested after investigators said he sent inappropriate text messages to a teenager.
The Gulf Breeze Police Department said the senior pastor and executive pastor at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church filed a report after the church received a complaint from parents of a 13-year-old girl. According to investigators, 27-year-old Ryan Scott Walsh, the youth director at the church, was accused of inappropriate touching, messaging, and sending photographs to the girl.
Police said they then contacted the youth pastor and went over the text messages on his phone between Walsh and the victim.
Investigators said they found enough evidence to charge Walsh with transmitting obscene material to a minor, lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor, and use of a computer to solicit/seduce a child.
Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church said Walsh has been terminated from his position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.