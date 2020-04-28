ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Governor Kay Ivey's gradual reopening plan includes giving beaches the green light to open on Thursday, April 30th at 5 p.m.
It's welcomed news for locals.
"Oh most definitely... it's a good start," said Sheila, Larry, and Kevin Nix.
Doing the next best thing the Nix family patiently watches the Gulf from a bench on the boardwalk -- and say they can't wait to get their toes back in the sand.
"We just stayed on the beach, love the sunsets -- especially this stretch. This is our favorite. That's where we go at the point. I love to take pictures of the sunsets from there," said Sheila.
Back to the beach comes with rules -- something Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon says they'll be enforcing.
"When we talk about social distancing -- what we are going to enforce is 10 or less in a group. We are not going to interject ourselves in that group and try to figure out if your kin folk or you came together -- but 10 or less. Otherwise you need to be 10 feet apart if you are around people you don't know. And we think by doing that we will accomplish the spirit of the social distancing rules and regs without being overly heavy handed," said Mayor Kennon.
Kennon hopes a "slow May" will help the Alabama Gulf Coast prepare for a busy June as more people return.
"This economy is based on tourism and we need to reopen and make an effort anyway. I'm concerned a little bit about a resurgence in COVID-19, but hopefully it won't make that big of a difference," Caroline & Dennis Hill.,
With public safety still in the forefront, local leaders are trying to find that middle ground and encourage everyone to do their part.
"It is important that everyone understand we have to play by the rules or we will lose this privilege and it can be shut back down," said Mayor Kennon.
When it comes to enforcement expect local police and Baldwin County Sheriff's deputies to have an increased presence patrolling the beaches.
