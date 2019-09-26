Gulf Coast breweries launch new beer to benefit Alabama Coastal Foundation

Thursday night you can have a cold one for a good cause!
Alabama Coastal Foundation, along with several local breweries from both sides of the bay are launching their Friends in Low Places IPA Thursday night at Bluegill Restaurant in Spanish Fort.
Fairhope Brewing Company, along with Big Beach, Serdas, Old Majestic, Iron Hand, and Braided River Breweries teamed up for this collaboration brew, which will benefit Alabama Coastal Foundation.
The New England style IPA will be on draft starting at 6 pm at Bluegill, who will also be making their own donation to help keep our water and coastlines clean.
Brewers say without good water there would be no good beer, and its important to be able to come together to take care of the place we all call home.
“We’re all part of the same team, we’re all working together to improve the craft beer industry down in lower Alabama, and I think we all came together, got a great recipe, got some pretty good marketing, and I think we’ve made a pretty good team,” said Brian Kane, with Fairhope Brewing Company.
The launch party and fundraiser will kick off at 6 pm at Bluegill Restaurant in Spanish Fort.
Friends in Low Places IPA will also be hitting grocery stores near you in the coming weeks.
