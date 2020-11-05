Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors fallen first responders

MOBILE, Ala. – On a mission to never forget, several police officers, EMTs and firefighters come together in the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride on bicycles to honor fallen first responders.
Officials say, Friday, November 6, they will ride from Gulfport to Mobile to complete the bike ride.
They are expected to arrive at Public Safety Memorial Park around 2 p.m. to honor the sacrifice of Mobile’s Fallen Officer Sean Tuder.
Corporal Adam Partridge is representing the Mobile Police Department in the ride. Each bike rider raises at least $500. Those funds are donated to the families of the fallen first responders.
The bike ride covers more than 400 miles across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with a total of 12 fallen first responders receiving honor.
The Motors Unit of the Mobile Police Department will meet the bike riders at the Alabama/Mississippi state line on Highway 90 to provide escort to Public Safety Memorial Park.
