More than 30 first-responders from across the gulf coast have spent five days riding their bikes in memory of their fallen comrades. The 2019 Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride began in Eunice, Louisiana Monday, May 20 and finished in Orange Beach Friday afternoon, May 24.
Four hundred and fifty miles in five blistering hot days is how far the group riders traveled, but the effort was worth every mile. The goal wasn’t just to provide emotional support for the families of those lost, but financial support as well. More than $30,000 has been raised so far and that money goes directly to the families the ride was dedicated to.
“A lot of us took time off of work, away from our families just to be able to do this for other people. It’s a very huge sense of accomplishment that we completed this for these families and also, 450 miles on a bicycle in May…that alone is insane,” said rider, Carly Coats with East Baton Rouge EMS.
The group of riders was made up of men and women from as far west as Houston, who are first-responders themselves. The 12 fallen brothers and sisters honored in this year’s ride are from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Those in Alabama include Officer Justin Billa of the Mobile Police Department and Sergeant Charles Mitchum of Loxley PD.
Mitchum was killed in 2015. The riders took a lunch break at the Loxley Volunteer Fire Department Friday afternoon and honored Mitchum’s family with a beautiful piece of art to say thank you. The gesture meant a great deal to them and his fellow officers.
“It was a hard hit for us and the family and to have a group of folks like this come in and honor that…the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride has shown an amazing presence here today coming in. It’s just a great honor,” said Lt. Doug Phillips with Loxley Police.
The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride made numerous stops like the one in Loxley on their way to Alabama, hoping to spread comfort and a sense of appreciation to the families and coworkers of those lost. Officer Adam Partridge with Mobile PD jumped at the chance to be a part of the special event.
“Justin Billa…a lot of times it seems the support is overwhelming on the front end, as soon as it happens and we lost Sean Tudor this year as well, but as time goes, sometimes that support can dwindle and that’s what this ride’s all about, to let the families know that the fallen officers and first responders that we’ll never forget,” Partridge explained.
You can still support the effort online by clicking here gulfcoastbrotherhoodride.com. The ride finished up in Orange Beach Fire Station #1 Friday afternoon. The ride may be over, but those who participated said it was a humbling experience and one they’ll never forget.
