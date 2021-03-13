MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Months after it was postponed at the height of the pandemic, the Gulf Coast Challenge brought hundreds of visitors to Mobile this weekend, traveling from Georgia and other parts of Alabama to cheer on their team.

The battle of the Tigers: Savannah State facing off against West Alabama.

With a focus on bringing an HBCU football experience to the Port City, the Gulf Coast Challenge is more than a game, it’s a rich cultural experience too.

Last year’s matchup between Miles College and Morehouse was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“Well it’s kind of been a little bit boring for me, but you know if it’s gonna save lives, I’m ready to get back to safety for things to be better,” said Woodrow Wilson, explaining what the last year has been like for him.

A big twist to the third annual event, the non-traditional spring game played exactly one year since the first Coronavirus case was confirmed in the state, Governor Kay Ivey declaring a state of emergency the same day.

“Kind of made you sit back and think about the things that were important and who was important and the things you would want to do once this pandemic is over.”

“It's really good to see everybody slowly progressing toward normal,” said Zavannah Brown.

One year later, it’s a game long awaited by fans seeking a sense of normalcy and a good sports fix.

“We went an entire season without football games and we are so ready to play. The guys are doing great out there, looking good and we are ready for this season,” said Laura Mixson.

“Just to be able to come and see the Tigers play and support them and hopefully get back to normalcy.”

For some it was a chance to see their team play for the very first time.

“It just feels really good to support my school and to see them play because this is my first time watching them play,” said Jordan Hopkins.

With the pandemic still looming, Ladd Peebles’ 40,000 seat stadium was scaled down, limiting capacity to 7,000 fans, but only a fraction of that number came out for the third annual event.

“We preach and we pray, we gotta stop this pandemic.”

Some people tell FOX10 News’ Marella Porter that the vaccine effort ramping up gives them comfort to start getting out more, but others are still skeptical about the vaccine.

Event organizers do plan to bring another game to Mobile in the fall, hoping by then the pandemic will have eased up a bit.