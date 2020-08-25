MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 2020 Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority has been rescheduled for spring of 2021 amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
After meeting with local and state officials, game organizers along with the Mobile Sports Authority felt this action was necessary out of growing concern for the health, safety and well being of student-athletes, coaches, team staff, and fans, according to a posting today by executive director Tim Hale Jr.
The posting goes on to say:
Plans to postpone the game follow postponement announcements from many of the conferences that each of the 2020 opponents play in. The postponement of the game does not mean that fans won’t be able to take part in some of the annual competitions before both teams take the field. In the coming months, new Covid-safe events will be rolled out to create brand awareness and excitement for the spring game.
For more information, visit thegulfcoastchallenge.com.
The 3rd Annual Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority was to be held in September at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The event was to have followed the previous two GCC football games pitting teams from two historically Black colleges and universities.
