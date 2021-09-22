MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-

Crews are hard at work at Ladd making sure everything is in place for the big game. But before the teams take the field, it's all about helping local high school students. The Gulf Coast Challenge held their annual college and career fair this morning.

“The whole purpose behind the gulf coast challenge was to expose students and businesses to different varieties of HBCUs and different job opportunities that they wouldn’t normally get,” said Tim Hale.

Over fifty vendors took time to tell students about the different programs and opportunities offered by their universities. Vigor High School senior Brooke Mcgee says speaking with college recruiters opened her up to new ideas about her future.

“I talked to Xavier the College of Pharmacy and I never thought about being a pharmacist," said Mcgee. "I’m a little interested in that now.”

Mcgee and other students we spoke with also said the event left them more excited for college

“I got the chance to speak to Tuskegee University and he told me I’m able to apply for some big scholarships so that was a good conversation for me," said Mcgee

“I got to see Alabama," said Imani Hall. "It’s a school I really like, and they told me a lot of information about what I want to major in.”

As the students make their way back to the classroom, they and organizers alike agree this was one of the most important parts of the ultimate HBCU experience.

“I feel like I’m blessed to get the opportunity to get my name out there," said Allister Dixon. "Even other people. I feel like they should get the opportunity to get their name out there.”

“That’s what we have to do. Those of us that went that route," said George Reiss. "You have to bring the kids along that same route and show them the opportunities and the doors that can be opened for them with getting a higher education.”

Kickoff for the Gulf Coast Challenge this Saturday is scheduled for 4:00 pm at Ladd Peebles Stadium.