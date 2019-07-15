You're invited to enjoy some jazz in the Port City! The 21st annual "Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Music Festival" is coming up. Dr. Raoul Richardson, President of the festival's board committee, stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about the event.
EVENT DETAILS:
21st Annual GCEH Jazz Festival
July 22 through August 2, 2019
The Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp
July 22 – August 2, 2019
Weekdays 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
History Museum of Mobile. Chief Clinician, Hosea London.
Artist in Residence: Internationally Acclaimed, DELFEAYO MARSALIS
Marsalis Jazz Clinic - Friday, August 2, 2019 @ 10:30 a.m.
The History Museum of Mobile, 111 South Royal Street, Downtown Mobile, AL
An Evening of Jazz & Spoken Word - Thursday, July 25, 2019
Featuring Yo Jonesey & the Crown Jewelz, Huggy Bear da Poet, & The PowerLines Poets
The History Museum of Mobile 111 S. Royal Street, Downtown Mobile, AL
JAZZ @ LAIDLAW Featuring DELFEAYO MARSALIS, THE E.B. COLEMAN ORCHESTRA with KARMILLA ALI, AND THE MARCUS JOHNSON SUMMER JAZZ CAMP ORCHESTRA
Friday, August 2, 2019 7:00p.m.
Laidlaw Performing Arts Center, 5751 USA South Drive (on the campus of the University of South Alabama)
Tickets: Eventbrite.com (GCEHJF Concert Tickets)
$25 each (Adults), $15 each (Youths).
For more information call Creola Ruffin (251) 478-4027
