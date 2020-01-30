JACKSON CO., Miss. (WALA) -- Jacob Scott is now in the custody of U.S. Marshals after living life on the run for the past year and a half.
Investigators believe the 43-year-old raped a young family member and then faked his own death to avoid prosecution.
"He is a predator," said Inspector Jeremy Stilwell with the U.S. Marshals Service. “He basically preyed upon that poor little girl."
Scott has been on the run since 2018. He was out on bond in a case where he was accused of raping and impregnating a young family member. He is also accused of faking his death by abandoning his dinghy off the coast of Orange Beach with a gun and a suicide note.
Stilwell said capturing Scott was “a big priority."
Prior to his capture, authorities said Scott withdrew $45,000 before his disappearance. Officials say Scott is a military veteran with outdoor survival training that would have allowed him to live off the grid.
Marhals got a break in the case after coordinating a nationwide media blitz Wednesday, announcing his addition to their 15 Most Wanted fugitive list.
"Within hours of our announcement and our plea to the public for information, a tipster called the Pushamataha Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma and said a man fitting the description of Jacob Scott was staying in an RV park," Stillwell said. "After sheriff's deputies looked up Scott's information, that saw he was wanted by the Marshals and immediately relayed the tip to us. We then worked with the local authorities to develop a plan for his arrest."
At about midnight Wednesday, U.S. Marshals with the Eastern District of Oklahoma and Pushamataha sheriff's deputies descended upon the RV park and located the camper Scott was allegedly living in. Marshals say that after several call outs, Scott exited but refused to acknowledge he was the fugitive.
Marshals said he finally admitted to his identify after authorities verified his tattoos. He was then taken into custody.
"This all-out media blitz led to a critical citizen tip that ultimately resulted in the fastest apprehension of a fugitive in the 37-year history of the 15 Most Wanted program," said U.S. Marshals Assistant Director for Investigative Jeff Tyler.
Scott is being held at the Pittsburgh County Jail in Oklahoma, awaiting extradition back to Mississippi. He faces a 14-count indictment charging him with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes and exploitation of a child.
In Mississippi, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said, "I am very grateful for the cooperation of our federal and state partners. This arrest shows you how things can get done when we work with each other. The ultimate goal is to take care of our citizens, and that's what we're going to do. I'd like to thank our investigators Eddie Clark and Randy Muffley, as well as Jeremy Stilwell for helping get this dangerous man off the street."
