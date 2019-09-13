The Gulf Coast Hunting and Fishing Expo is bringing the community together for some “Southern sun and Southern fun”! Organizers say it's an event for all ages.
EVENT DETAILS:
Gulf Coast Hunting and Fishing Expo
The Grounds
Saturday, Sept. 21
9am - 7pm
Sunday, Sept. 22
10am - 7pm
Tickets are $10 on Saturday, and $5 on Sunday. If you purchase a ticket on Saturday, you can attend the expo on Sunday for free. Children 12 and under get in for free.
