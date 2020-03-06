TALLAHASSEE— The Florida Department of Health has announced updates regarding the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida.
They say two individuals have died and two new presumptive positive cases have been identified in Broward County.
The deaths includes an elderly Santa Rosa County man.
They issued the following statement:
"A previously announced COVID-19 patient in Santa Rosa County has died, following an international trip. A new individual in their seventies that tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in Lee County has died, following an international trip. New Presumptive Positive Cases A 75-year old male in Broward County has been identified as a presumptive positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. A 65-year old male in Broward County has been identified as a presumptive positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.