GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- After dodging Dorian and avoiding Humberto, life on the Gulf Coast is good.
"Every day with her is amazing... Never a dull moment," said Arman Dzafic.
Especially for newlyweds Arman and Christine Dzafic.
"When did you guys get married? -- Friday the 13th on a full moon... (laughs) in Pensacola Beach," said Arman.
While they're not surperstitious, the couple from St. Louis is weather conscious, especially in the days and weeks leading up to their wedding nuptials.
"Watching the radar, watching the red circles, the purple circles, tropical storms -- obviously Dorian as well. It's nerve-racking watching it because you don't know what to expect... But once we got down here it's a total 360 -- and it was totally different than what we anticipated and the weather is beautiful," said Arman.
A much different reality than the storm-ravaged islands.
"I feel really bad for the people in the Bahamas. Because we never know if it is going to hit us or if it is going to hit Florida, which side it is going to go on.... it can change in a matter of days," said Emily Washington.
While they're not hoping for a late storm season surprise -- they know the tropics are still active and the Gulf Coast is not out of the woods just yet.
"I just think it is going to get worse from here. I don't know if it was all the heat this summer or if it's just been an active season. So we are only about half way through. It is scary. You just have to keep an eye on it and you've always got to keep an eye on the weather," said Teresa Washington.
John and Carol Leake just moved to Gulf Shores from Memphis.
"I love it... I love it. She's getting used to it. (laughs)," said John.
They know life on the Gulf Coast comes with risk, but say they are prepared.
"I'm optimistic we will dodge a bullet again, but there are days we will have to contend with it. Hopefully take enough precautions to be smart about it too," said John.
NOAA has predicted 10 to 17 named storms this season. So far -- we've had 8. The official end to hurricane season this year is November 30th.
