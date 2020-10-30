Hurricane Zeta photos

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are learning more about the powerful impact Hurricane Zeta has had along the Gulf Coast.

Officials say Zeta was responsible for at least six deaths -- one each in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, along with three more in Georgia.

The storm also left more than two million people without power across its path.

Alabama Power says more than 80,000 customers are still in the dark in the Mobile area.

Baldwin EMC says about 7,000 of its customers are without power, and Riviera Utilities say nearly 200 of its customers are still in the dark.

Clarke County was hit extremely hard by Hurricane Zeta. In a rural area of Clarke County, the EMA director there says,  a tree fell onto a mobile home and killed a person. 

It’s not hard to find damage and destruction throughout the area. Several homes in Grove Hill have been damaged by trees that just couldn’t take the wind.

Porsha Johnson’s Grove Hill home took a heavy hit as a tree came crashing down

"It was all dust, debris," Johnson told FOX10 News. "My kids were laying here on the couch watching a movie and a tree had fell in my living room, so I’m just happy to be alive. I’m happy my kids were alive. Material things can be replaced and our lives can’t."

Support beams and insulation are now on the floor, with the tree still leaning, a reminder of the dangerous situation from just hours before.   

The cleanup has begun in Grove Hill. The town says many power poles have been knocked down or are leaning.

Southern mobile county, from Dauphin Island to Bayou La Batre, took a major hit from Zeta's storm surge.

All along Shell Belt Road, the storm surge damaged both property and the road itself.

Buildings were washed away by what the property owner Bud Robertson says must have been some very high water.

"It had to be probably eight feet of water at least because I have five foot of natural elevation, and they were three feet off the ground, so it had to be at least eight," Robertson told FOX10 News. "Maybe more than that."

With the cleanup now underway, those who have lived in the area for a long time say it's nothing new. They just need to pick up and keep moving forward.

Zeta left its mark, too, on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. The storm destroyed numerous piers.

The debris from Zeta in such places is already starting to blend in with what Hurricane Sally had recently left behind.

Steve Christenson of Fairhope said, "We've really just started our second pile, and then Zeta came. Now we have a little bit more to add to it."

