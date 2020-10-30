A tractor trailer is seen overturned at Bayouo Caddy Fisheries in Lakeshore, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, which swept through the area Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A home is damaged in Citronelle, Ala., by a fallen tree after Hurricane Zeta moved through the region.
Matt Barrentine, FOX10 News
A car is left abandoned after a tree fell in Citronelle as Hurricane Zeta moved through the region.
Matt Barrentine, FOX10 News
Photo submitted by Mudrich Rachel who reports that this is Walter Tanner Road and Wilmer Georgetown Road in Wilmer
Photo submitted by Mudrich Rachel who reports that this is Walter Tanner Road and Wilmer Georgetown Road in Wilmer
Photo submitted by Mudrich Rachel who reports that this is Walter Tanner Road and Wilmer Georgetown Road in Wilmer
Rose Avenue at Zimlich Avenue in Mobile, Ala., after Hurricane Zeta
Byron Day, FOX10 News
Rose Avenue at South Avenue in Mobile, Ala., after Hurricane Zeta
Byron Day, FOX10 News
Damage at Minnie Mae's in Jackson, Ala., after Hurricane Zeta
Matt Barrentine, FOX10 News
Tree falls into home in Jackson, Ala., seen the morning after Hurricane Zeta roared through the region.
Matt Barrentine, FOX10 News
Trees are down after Hurricane Jackson barreled through the region.
Jessicia Johnson
Tree hits Grove Hill home
A tractor trailer is seen overturned at Bayouo Caddy Fisheries in Lakeshore, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, which swept through the area Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Matthew Kennedy, an employee of the Silver Slipper Casino, picks up debris from Hurricane Zeta in Lakeshore, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A boat is seen capsized in Lakeshore, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, which came through the area Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A sailboat sits among debris along Highway 90 in Pass Christian, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, which passed through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A sailboat sits among debris along Highway 90 in Pass Christian, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, which passed through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Debris is piled in the median of Highway 90 in Pass Christian, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, which passed through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A downed tree blocks a street on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Decatur, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. Trees in several areas in and around Atlanta lay broken or resting on sagging power and communication lines, some of which snapped telephone poles. Handwritten warning signs were taped to upside down garbage cans in the middle of one street, while police were out stringing up yellow caution tape on others. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
Ron Harris
Handwritten warning signs are taped to garbage cans on a street blocked by a tree downed after the passage of Hurricane Zeta, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Decatur, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. Trees in several areas in and around Atlanta lay broken or resting on sagging power and communication lines, some of which snapped telephone poles. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
Ron Harris
A downed tree blocks a street Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Decatur, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, after the passage of Hurricane Zeta. Trees in several areas in and around Atlanta lay broken or resting on sagging power and communication lines, some of which snapped telephone poles. Handwritten warning signs were taped to upside down garbage cans in the middle of one street, while police were out stringing up yellow caution tape on others. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
Ron Harris
Boat owner Ricky Mitchell, center, and his friend Buck, left, no last name given, survey damage to his boat that washed up against the home of Ray Garcia, in Lakeshore, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through Wednesday with a tidal surge that caused the boat to become unmoored. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Workers remove debris from an unoccupied structure that collapsed yesterday as Hurricane Zeta passed through in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The storm left much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A large tree limb, which snapped as Hurricane Zeta moved through New Orleans, rests on power lines in the city's Carrollton neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)
Kevin McGil
A toppled tree lays on top of a car in Talladega, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, as Tropical Storm Zeta sped across the Southeast. (Cameron Keith via AP)
Cameron Keith
A passing car's headlights illuminate a darkened Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through Wednesday leaving much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A darkened Bourbon Street is illuminated only by passers-by with lights and car headlights in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through today leaving much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Patrons resume their socializing at Cuban Cigar Bar in the French Quarter in New Orleans, after power was restored Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through today leaving much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A Plaquemines Parish sheriff deputy walks away after workers closed a floodwall gate on Hwy 39 in Poydras, La., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Minnie Lewis fishes for crabs before the wind and waves kick up, in Chalmette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Minnie Lewis fishes for crabs before the wind and waves kick up, in Chalmette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Jane McDow walks with her dog 'Duke' along the Lake Pontchartrain seawall in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Beach hotel workers cover doors and windows with plywood as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Tomas Stargardter
Beach hotel workers cover doors and windows with plywood as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Tomas Stargardter
Beach hotel workers store chairs inside as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Tomas Stargardter
A worker installs a tarpaulin at the entrance of a beach club in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Tomas Stargardter
Clouds gather over Playa Gaviota Azul as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun, Mexico, early Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)
Victor Ruiz Garcia
Workers prepare to remove a highway sign that was toppled by Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Zeta is leaving Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on a path that could hit New Orleans Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Tomas Stargardter
Palm trees are buffeted by the winds of Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, early Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Zeta is leaving Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on a path that could hit New Orleans Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Tomas Stargardter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are learning more about the powerful impact Hurricane Zeta has had along the Gulf Coast.
Officials say Zeta was responsible for at least six deaths -- one each in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, along with three more in Georgia.
The storm also left more than two million people without power across its path.
Alabama Power says more than 80,000 customers are still in the dark in the Mobile area.
Baldwin EMC says about 7,000 of its customers are without power, and Riviera Utilities say nearly 200 of its customers are still in the dark.
Clarke County was hit extremely hard by Hurricane Zeta. In a rural area of Clarke County, the EMA director there says, a tree fell onto a mobile home and killed a person.
It’s not hard to find damage and destruction throughout the area. Several homes in Grove Hill have been damaged by trees that just couldn’t take the wind.
"It was all dust, debris," Johnson told FOX10 News. "My kids were laying here on the couch watching a movie and a tree had fell in my living room, so I’m just happy to be alive. I’m happy my kids were alive. Material things can be replaced and our lives can’t."
Support beams and insulation are now on the floor, with the tree still leaning, a reminder of the dangerous situation from just hours before.
The cleanup has begun in Grove Hill. The town says many power poles have been knocked down or are leaning.
Southern mobile county, from Dauphin Island to Bayou La Batre, took a major hit from Zeta's storm surge.
All along Shell Belt Road, the storm surge damaged both property and the road itself.
Buildings were washed away by what the property owner Bud Robertson says must have been some very high water.
"It had to be probably eight feet of water at least because I have five foot of natural elevation, and they were three feet off the ground, so it had to be at least eight," Robertson told FOX10 News. "Maybe more than that."
With the cleanup now underway, those who have lived in the area for a long time say it's nothing new. They just need to pick up and keep moving forward.
Zeta left its mark, too, on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. The storm destroyed numerous piers.
The debris from Zeta in such places is already starting to blend in with what Hurricane Sally had recently left behind.
Steve Christenson of Fairhope said, "We've really just started our second pile, and then Zeta came. Now we have a little bit more to add to it."
