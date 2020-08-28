DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club's Inaugural Pre-Season Invitation is scheduled to take place Saturday, August 29 at Trione Park in Daphne. Game are scheduled to kick-off at 8 a.m.
While watching state-ranked players of all ages compete, fans can tickle their taste buds at curbside cuisine offered by various food truck vendors.
“We have teams from Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Louisiana coming to compete at our inaugural event. Many of these players are state and some nationally ranked,” said Gerardo Flores, director of coaching for the Gulf Coast Rangers. “Soccer is growing in popularity in our area, and this is a perfect time for people to come out and experience all the game has to offer.”
Flores added, “It is important that kids have an opportunity to stay involved with recreational activities. It keeps some sense of normalcy during this unsettling time.” Social distancing and safety measures will be in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Parking for the day is $5. For more information, you can follow the Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.