MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thunderstorms Wednesday night, blazing hot Thursday and Friday. The Gulf Coast is officially under a heat alert.

Expected highs in the upper 90s, add in the heat index, which is what it actually feels like with all this humidity, and we're talking well into the triple digits.

USA Health's Dr. Larry Mellick says the heat is nothing to play around with. He says ignoring the signs can cause heat stroke and even death on the far end of the spectrum. Dr. Mellick urges people to listen to their body.

"One of the first things you are going to see is you are going to feel weak... Feel a little nauseated. You may find yourself a little bit confused. And then you would be sweating profusely," said Dr. Larry Mellick, USA Health Div. Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Mellick also recommends limiting outdoor activities during peak heat times of the day. Even then -- skateboarder Cody Hasier says there's no escaping the extreme heat.

"Time for a break... Give it about five minutes at a time... Then you have to sit down and take a break, get some water," explained Hasier.

Hasier along with many others don't start skating at the Mobile Skate Plaza until after five.

"Everyone is out here every day. This is the only skate park like this in Mobile. There's definitely room to expand," said Hasier.

He says despite waiting until the end of the day -- the concrete is still smoldering hot.

"It's still hot out here... It's humid. And I'm hot sitting out here right now -- this ledge is way hotter than the outside air right now... Sometimes you can take the insoles out of your shoes and and they are still baking," said Hasier.

Still, they practice every day -- all the while trying to beat the heat in the process.

"Lots of water and bring a towel and an extra shirt -- that's usually the trick (laughs)," said Hasier.

Dr. Mellick agrees -- hydration and awareness is key to avoiding a trip to the emergency room.

"Drinking lots of fluids and staying hydrated, but drinking electrolyte fluids is very important and the other thing is don't overdo it. Get into the cool, get into the shade, get into the air conditioning," said Dr. Mellick.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mellick also recommends checking on the more vulnerable -- including the elderly. He also reminds people to not leave children and pets inside hot vehicles.