FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Folks taking in Thirsty Thursday at Fairhope Brewing Company were in for a surprise Thursday.

"I don't know if you actually saw -- but there is going to be a real life kangaroo coming into our court yard in the next few minutes," said Jim Foley, Managing Partner Fairhope Brewing Company.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hopped by with their newest ambassadors in training -- a 6-month old kangaroo. They call her "Bevey Hopps" and she's helping promote their upcoming fundraiser "Zoo Brew."

There was lot of interest in Bevy as patrons lined up to pet and take pictures with her. Zoo Brew is a first for the Gulf Coast Zoo -- and a much needed fundraiser through the slow season.

"It costs about $5,000 a week to feed all of our animals at the zoo so that's a lot. So after summer is over and it slows down a little bit we really need that extra help to get us through the rest of the year," explained Paula White, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Director of Development.

Even Thursday night's live trivia game - had a roo theme.

"Here are the categories: We are going to have Joeys, then move on to Kangaroos, and round it out with Australia," explained Foley.

In addition to good eats from local restaurants -- Fairhope Brewing Company is one of more than 20 breweries that will be serving beer at Zoo Brew.

"It's going to be an opportunity next weekend for people to just sample a whole bunch of beers. We love doing it -- obviously we love supporting the zoo, but also we like introducing people to our brand," said Foley.

So if you like real life cuteness -- Zoo Brew will have Bevey and other ambassadors on hand to get up close and personal -- and oh yeah -- they'll also have plenty of good beer.

Zoo Brew is next Friday -- October 15th.

VIP tickets are $75 -- you can enter at 6:30pm - 9 pm.

General Admission is $50 and gets you in the door at 7:30pm - 9pm.

Designated Drivers: $25

