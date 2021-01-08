GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Mark Hudspeth, former head coach of Louisiana-Lafayette and Austin Peay and associate head coach at Mississippi State, has been named head football coach at Gulf Shores High School.
“We conducted a national search for a head football coach. Out of over 100 applicants, Coach Mark Hudspeth rose to the top. His coaching experience and success were unmatched by any of the other applicants. We look forward to seeing our student athletes develop under his leadership.”, said Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Matt Akin.
Hudspeth comes to Gulf Shores with 26 years of coaching experience at the NCAA FBS, FCS, Division II and high school levels including 15 years as a collegiate head coach. His teams have posted a combined record of 154-64 under his leadership which includes four NCAA FBS bowl wins, four NCAA conference titles, five trips to the NCAA Division II semifinals or quarterfinals, and an appearance in the NCAA FCS quarterfinals.
Hudspeth has been voted conference coach of the year three times and earned the American Football Coaches Association regional coach of the year honors in 2003, 2005 and 2019.
“Tyla, my boys, and I are excited to be joining the Gulf Shores Dolphin family! I am looking forward to leading a team that is a part of a community that we care so much about. Our goal is to develop a program that everyone can be proud of and that develops young men on and off the field. I would like to especially thank Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin, Principal Cindy Veazey, and the Board of Education for this opportunity. I’m ready to Make Waves,” said Hudspeth.
Hudspeth earned a bachelor’s degree in health and education from Delta State in 1992. A four-year letter winner, he was a starting safety as a junior before moving to starting quarterback in his final season. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Central Arkansas and earned a master’s degree in secondary school administration from UCA in 1993.
Hudspeth is married to the former Tyla McConnell and is the father of four sons: Gunner, Captain, Major and Rocky; and one daughter, Carley.
