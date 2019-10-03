GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Gulf Shores has announced road closures and detours related to the 48th Annual National Shrimp Festival, to be held Oct. 10-13, 2019.
Traffic Closures/Detours:
• Highway 182 West (Gulf Beach Boulevard) will be closed to the public between Highway 59 and West 3rd Street, in front of Gulf Place Public Beach.
• West Beach traffic should consider using Windmill Ridge Road as an alternate route.
• All West Beach bound traffic traveling on Highway 59 must turn right on West 1st Avenue or West 2nd Avenue.
• West 1st Street and West 2nd Street will be closed to the public.
• Eastbound traffic toward Orange Beach should consider using Highway 180 East as an alternate route.
• Highway 59 and East Beach Boulevard will remain open, but will experience delays and congestion.
Shuttles:
There will be a Park and Ride Shuttle Service available to those attending the Shrimp Festival. Transportation Wristbands for the shuttle will be available for $5 per day. Children 6 and under may ride for free.
The Park and Ride Shuttle will begin transporting festival-goers on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will resume operations from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Hours for the shuttle on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, will begin at 10 a.m. and continue all day until 10 p.m. Shuttle hours on Sunday, Oct. 13, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds from the shuttle service go to the Gulf Shores City Schools’ Dolphin Athletic Club and Band Booster Club.
Locations for the Park and Ride Shuttle Service are as follows:
North
- Pelican Place at Craft Farms in Gulf Shores
- The Wharf in Orange Beach
- Erie H. Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores
West
- Waves Grocery in Gulf Shores
East
- Rouses Grocery in Orange Beach
- Gulf State Park Swimming Pavilion in Gulf Shores (Parking at this location is $10)
The drop-off location for the East Shuttle will be at the newly-created East Gulf Place Public Beach Access. The drop-off location for the North/West Shuttle will be at the corner of West 2nd Street and Beach Boulevard.
Public Beaches:
• All public beaches will remain open throughout the festival.
For more information regarding detours or closures, please contact the Public Works Department at 251-968-1156. For more information about the 48th Annual National Shrimp Festival, visit www.myshrimpfest.com.
