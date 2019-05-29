Gulf Shores Beach Rescue offering free junior lifeguard classes

Kids on the Gulf Coast are getting a chance to learn some skills that could save a life.
Gulf Shores Beach Rescue is hosting free Junior Lifeguard classes all summer long for kids ages 9-15.
Kids will learn things like CPR, first aid, water rescue techniques, self-rescue techniques, and how to remain calm and confident in the water.
Beach Rescue says while it helps increase interest and widen their pool for lifeguards in the future, it also teaches kids things lifesaving skills they believe anyone living on the coast should know.
“Its something a lot of the kids that live here on the Gulf Coast really need at a young age. Swim lessons are available in both coastal towns, but swimming in the Gulf is not the same as swimming in the pool, so its really important that our young people learn how to be confident and comfortable out here in the Gulf waters,” said Melvin Shepard, Lt. Gulf Shores Beach Rescue.
We’re told most of the classes are already full, so if you’re interested, you’re asked to sign your child up immediately.
Classes will be June 10-14, June 24-28, July 8-12 and July 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 251-968-9828.
