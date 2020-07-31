Gulf Shores business beats odds, opens doors during COVID pandemic

While many businesses struggle to make ends meet during the COVID pandemic, one Baldwin County business is beating the odds by opening its doors for the first time during this tumultuous time.
Gulf Shores Nutrition opened the day before the Fourth of July.
Owner Micheal Edmonds is just 24 years old, and decided to open up the shop after a job he had lined up as a flight attendant was eliminated due to the health and economic crisis.
While it hasn’t been easy, Micheal says he’s been overwhelmed by the support of the community in the pursuit of his dreams.
“I was like, no ones going to hear about me, but everyone says they’ve seen a post, they’ve seen posts from Master Butlers and Magnolia Spa Sharing, and all the locals are excited about me being here, and they’re still coming almost every day," said Edmonds.
Several locals say they love having the option of healthy shakes and fast food, and Edmond’s store had a steady stream of customers throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.