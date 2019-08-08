GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Anticipation is building in South Baldwin, as Gulf Shores City Schools gets ready to kick off its inaugural year.
The first day for Gulf Shores elementary, middle, and high school students is Friday, and crews and officials are busy today putting on the finishing touches.
Gulf Shores City Schools split from Baldwin County Public Schools June 1 and immediately began work repaving parking lots, installing new signage and canopies for pick up and drop off.
Parents and students can expect new curriculum, with Spanish now being offered to elementary school students and Algebra being offered to younger grades.
They’ve also been working on creating new lanes for pick up and drop off, separating elementary, middle and high school lanes to increase student safety and traffic flow.
“We know there will be something that goes wrong tomorrow, but we have done an awful lot of preparation, mainly on traffic flows. Our number one issue going into the summer was to improve safety, and that’s a big reason you see the changes in traffic flow. We know there will be some bumps in the road just because of the changes, but we think overall it will go smoothly," said Dr. Matt Akin, Superintendent of Gulf Shores City Schools.
Roughly 2,000 students are already registered for Gulf Shores inaugural school year.
Officials say construction is about ninety percent complete and will be halted for the first day.
FOX10 News will be there before school begins in the morning making sure you are informed about all the changes you can expect this year at Gulf Shores.
