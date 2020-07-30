Gulf Shores City Schools move forward on multi-million dollar athletic facility renovation

New athletic facilities are coming to Gulf Shores City Schools this year, just as teams across the state return to practice.
The City of Gulf Shores approved a 5 million dollar renovation and construction project, as the city school system heads into its second year of standing on its own.
Renovations have already started on the current gym, adding more locker room space for student athletes.
They are also building a brand new auxiliary gym just outside the high school in an effort to support added sports teams over the years.
“Its going to be practical in that we can put multiple wrestling mats in, we can play two volleyball games at a time, so it will have bleachers, it will have a lobby, it just wont be the main gym," said Dr. Matt Akin, Superintendent of Gulf Shores City Schools.
Superintendent Akin says locker room renovations should wrap up by the start of school on August 12.
Gym renovations are planned to be finished by October 1.
Akin says construction on the auxiliary gym should be finished by the end of the semester.
