Gulf Shores City Schools move lunches outside amidst COVID concerns

Gulf Shores City Schools is moving lunchtime outside.
This comes as COVID concerns continue to surround the upcoming school year.
The school system has received 100 new picnic tables from the city they are working to install now.
They say this is part of their effort to rotate school lunches from the cafeteria, classrooms, and outdoors to help promote social distancing during lunch.
We’re told all meals at the three schools will be served in pre-packaged disposable containers, and will run off a contactless payment system.
Officials say tables will be sanitized after each use, and there will be water bottle refill stations instead of water fountains to help contain the spread.
Gulf Shore City Schools head back to classrooms on August 12, and are offering virtual or traditional learning to students.
