Gulf Shores City Schools puts on finishing touches before first day

The first day of school is just around the corner, and the new Gulf Shores City Schools is working around the clock to make sure it goes smoothly.
Gulf Shores City Schools has been working nonstop this summer to spruce up their three schools ahead of their first ever school year apart from Baldwin County Public Schools.
The school system officially split from Baldwin County at the beginning of this summer.
Today they turned to parents and community members to help spruce up their classrooms, as construction crews continue to work on the exterior of the buildings.
Beautification Day was a major success, as school officials had to head back out to get more and more painting supplies as the number of volunteers exceeded expectations, but administrators weren’t the only ones who say they’re impressed.
“Its incredible what has been done, all the work they’ve been doing, working everyday, rain or shine, it was a very tight schedule for construction. But I mean, dust is flying, they’ve made a lot of progress, ready to open the doors August 9," said Frank Malone, a GSCS parent.
The first day of school for Gulf Shores City Schools is August 9.
FOX10 News will be there all morning with an update on the launch of the new school system as well as students and parents’ reaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.