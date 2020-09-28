Gulf Shores City Schools return to class after Sally

In a school year where nothing has been normal, kids in Gulf Shores are returning to classrooms once again.
Almost two weeks ago, Hurricane Sally made landfall just miles from Gulf Shores’ three schools.
As debris still litters the sides of the roads, Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin says he’s thankful the elementary, middle, and high school were able to reopen so soon.
“The further you went inland it seemed like the damage was worse, and throughout Baldwin County, so we’re lucky the schools didn’t receive much damage, you just never know,” said Superintendent Akin.
Parents, the City of Gulf Shores Public Works, and many others jumped into action last week to get their schools up and running again, cleaning up fallen trees, broken limbs, and fallen streetlights.
Other than some external damage, all the schools were structurally sound enough to open Monday morning.
“Its just about getting back to normal. We want to get these kids back to normal, having some kind of normalcy, because going to school is your normal when your in elementary, middle, high school. When you get back to normal, everything’s a lot better,” said Kyle McCartney, Gulf Shores Middle School Principal.
While the school system is grateful to have survived Sally nearly unscathed, they are not letting their guard down when it comes to yet another ongoing crisis.
“That pandemic is still going on, we’re still checking kids, and we want to keep kids in school, so help us out and do temp checks, and check those symptoms before you send your kids to school," said Akin.
If you or your children are unable to make it to school this week due to damage, Gulf Shores City Schools is excusing all Hurricane related absences.
