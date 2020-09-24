Gulf Shores continue recovering one week after direct hit from Sally

Its been one week since Sally made landfall right here, in Gulf Shores.
For those past seven days, some have been in the dark, and others, like Ronald Smith, are left scrambling to save what's left of their homes as rain begins to fall Thursday morning.
“Its been very hectic. Its been terrible. We got several trees down on the house, got the roof damaged, still had leaks this morning. Going to fix them now," said Smith.
Tarps are few and far between right now in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.
Smith was early to the Gulf Shores Sportsplex distribution site, and thanks to the help of the City and National Guard, he has what he needs to make it through today.
“It makes it about 90% easier. Its easier to find the material, and the people are very friendly," said Smith.
The City of Gulf Shores has opened two distribution sites to help its residents. One at the Sportsplex, and one at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church.
Volunteers are helping keep their food cold, bodies hydrated, and souls and mouths full.
“Every conversation counts, every flood bucket you hand out counts. Every encounter with someone who drives up, and just needs an MRE counts," said Josh Williams, GSUMC Youth Director and Volunteer Coordinator for Disaster Relief efforts.
While its a long road ahead, people in this little beach town say they're in it together.
The Sportsplex and GSUMC distribution sites are open from 9 am-6 pm.
