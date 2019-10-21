Gulf Shores cuts ribbon on new sensory garden

The City of Gulf Shores cutting the ribbon on one of the area’s very first sensory gardens.
The project first started a couple of years ago when Gulf Shores Garden Club approached the city with 3,500 dollars, wanting to collaborate on a project.
That’s when the city came up with a handicap accessible sensory garden, where people of all abilities could heighten their senses of smell, touch, taste, and sight.
The city, recently recognized by National Geographic as having one of the most handicap accessible beaches in the country, say this project was just yet another initiative in making Gulf Shores enjoyable by those of all walks of life.
“The raised gardens allow people to drive or wheel up under them, and be able to reach them, the whole area is concrete so that its accessible to everybody, and so far everyone’s been very pleased with the results,” said Gulf Shores Public Works Director, Mark Acreman.
The garden is stocked with plants that bloom year-round, like plum, blueberry, kale, guava, cilantro, rosemary, and more ready to be picked and taken home by the public, of course, in moderation.
The sensory garden is located across from the civic center, just in front of the recreation center, and open to anyone.
