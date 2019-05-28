GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The man who drowned at the Gulf Shores beach Monday went into the rough waters to help a cousin, the man's family says.
Family identified 21-year-old Edwin Perez, a native of Honduras, as the man who likely died a hero.
After strangers pulled Perez ashore, lifeguards attempted CPR on Perez in the sand for 20 minutes, but were unable to revive him, rescue crews told FOX10 News.
Perez, an avid soccer player and fan, worked as a painter and lived in Baldwin County for the past three years after joining his father in the area from Honduras.
Family is hoping to raise money so they can return Perez to Honduras, where his grief-stricken mother lives. The funeral costs and transportation costs reach upwards of $10,000. If you would like to donate, please visit this Facebook fundraiser.
Perez' younger cousin was taken to University Hospital in Mobile and is being treated for water in his lungs. He is expected to survive, family says.
Several beach-goers Monday told of a desperate attempt to save Perez when the waves threw him ashore. One man, visiting Gulf Shores from Louisiana, told FOX10 News he tried mouth-to-mouth to resuscitate Perez before lifeguards pulled him away and tirelessly began CPR. Perez was later pronounced dead at South Baldwin Hospital.
Many vacationers who witnessed the desperate scene gathered in prayer for Perez, which family says brings them some comfort.
