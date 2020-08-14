Gulf Shores Elementary Virtual students trade computers for nature in blended learning class

Gulf Shores students are getting a chance to mix in some hands on learning while opting for virtual school.
Roughly 20% of Gulf Shores students have opted in for virtual school, with the rest returning to traditional classrooms.
Gulf Shores Elementary students in virtual school are being offered a blended learning option, where they can enroll in a STEAM class taught outdoors at Gulf State Park once a week.
Roughly 60 of the 163 students took to the outdoors today for class registration, letting nature be their teacher.
“With scavenger hunts and really connecting them to the state park, and its aligned directly with our core values, to connect our kids to the environment they live in," said GSCS Superintendent, Dr. Matt Akin.
Classes will be held outdoors, weather permitting, at the Gulf State Park Learning campus.
Gulf State Park is located directly next to the schools.
