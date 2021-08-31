A team of first responders from Gulf Shores is getting ready to head to Louisiana to provide some relief for their counterparts in Hammond. The team of 10 police and firefighters will leave Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021. Tuesday was spent getting supplies ready and loaded. Tarps, food, water, equipment, fuel and lodging are all going with the team.

“We’re trying to bring as many things as we can to try and not be a burden to anybody else over there,” said Chief of Operations for Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, Robert Rowland.

The volunteers from Gulf Shores know all too well what their counterparts in Hammond are going through after enduring Hurricane Sally here a year ago and other storms throughout the year. They don’t want to be a burden while there so they’re packing everything needed to stay for a week or so. From heavy equipment to hand tools, they’ll be prepared to help however they can.

“We are going to be completely self-sufficient and then we’re going to go to work tarping the houses of first responders, clearing debris out of their yards, clearing the trees out of the yards and doing what we can for the first responders,” explained Gulf Shores Deputy Police Chief, Dan Netemeyer.

This relief effort is about manpower…10 to 12 volunteers from Gulf Shores PD, Fire and Public Works, ready to tackle whatever obstacles are in the way. They all know the same would be and has been done for them if the situation was reversed.

“It’s easier to do when you’ve experienced the way we did last year, so we’re mirroring our needs from last year and bringing that with us to hopefully provide for the people in Louisiana,” Netemeyer added.

The most important thing the team will provide is peace of mind by tending to the homes and properties of first responders there. This will allow Hammond police officers and fire fighters to focus on their job of protecting the public during this trying time.

“We’re going over there to kind of repay some favors that have been given to us in the past when we’ve had these things,” Rowland explained. “When we have storms here, everyone else opens their arms and wants to come help. We want to repay it.”

Some supplies have been donated but most of the relief effort is being funded through proceeds from the Police Association Golf Tournament earlier this year which raised $12,000 for situations just like this. The convoy will be leaving from the Gulf Shores Publix parking lot between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.