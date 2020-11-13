Gulf Shores focuses on new growth after Sally

You wouldn't expect to find something like this tucked back behind Gulf Shores High School, but the city and students are already benefiting from it, and making the best out of some bad situations.
Small Town, Big Trees was already in the works before a record hurricane season and global pandemic.
But a greenhouse turned classroom also turned out to be perfect for social distancing and rebuilding.
"A lot of trees were knocked down, particularly during Hurricane Sally, we lost a lot of sand pines, so we're going to start growing some of those trees," said Dan Bond, City of Gulf Shores Environmental Grants Coordinator, who headed up the project.
City of Gulf Shores, the Gulf Shores Beautification Board, Gulf Shores City Schools, and the Gulf Coast Resource Conservation & Development Council launched this program for the community, but also, most importantly our ecosystem.
In the long run, trees won't be the only thing growing here.
"They're doing all the work, but learning is fun. Its good to get out of the classroom and get your hands on things and understand what you're learning in a science class and a textbook and really apply it. Kids are really engaged," said Dr. Matt Akin, Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent.
