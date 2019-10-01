Gulf Shores goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Gulf Shores is going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Gulf Shores Fire Department is teaming up with South Baldwin Women’s Club and City of Gulf Shores to paint the town pink!
Starting Tuesday night city buildings, lagoon bridge, and palm trees along Gulf Place will be lit up in pink to celebrate cancer survivors, families, and caregivers.
Gulf Shores Fire Department is hosting a kick off party with their pink fire engine, Cindy, Shelby, the pink cruiser, and Baldwin EMC’s Pink Bucket Truck.
“We want to support that patient, that person who is going through that fight, but we also want to help those caregivers, and that’s what we do. We take our pink trucks, we go around, we raise awareness, we want people to get early screenings,” said Gulf Shores Fire Department Deputy Chief Keith Martin.
The kick off party is Tuesday night at Gulf Shores Fire Department Station 1 from 5 to 7 pm.
Firemen will be grilling hot dogs and the whole community is invited to join in!
