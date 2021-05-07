Hundreds of the top beach volleyball players in the country have converged on Gulf Shores for the weekend of May 7 – 9, 2021. Not only is the NCAA National Championships going on, but also USA Volleyball’s Gulf Coast Beach Fest, for youth.

Gulf Shores delivered a gorgeous backdrop for beach volleyball on Friday. The sport’s popularity is on the rise and with a national spotlight on Gulf Shores over the weekend, city officials hope its popularity will rise too.

“The direct impact from the National Championship is the marketing and exposure for our community and this wholesome environment of beach volleyball and that beach volleyball as a sport brings to our community,” said Grant Brown with the city of Gulf Shores.

The eight top college teams are once again competing here, featured on ESPN. UAB is the host school and two top schools from our region, Florida State and LSU are among the competitors. Due to the COVID pandemic, the NCAA has restricted access this year to just family and friends of the players. No outside spectators or media is allowed in. One avid LSU fan wouldn’t be denied the show as she stood atop a mound of sand to watch her team play.

“We want to watch this one court and this is a lot closer than over there so we decided, my husband had this nice idea because her can see over the fence but I’m not that tall so I needed help, so this is my help,” explained Jenny Carroll. “Built a mound so I could watch over this fence so I could watch this one court closer.”

Right next door at Gulf Place West, the USA Volleyball Gulf Coast regional qualifier is also going on. Hundreds of youth teams from across the country will compete for three spots in the nationals later this year. The tournament starts Saturday, but many teams showed up early for a day of training with some of the best professional coaches in the industry. This tournament has more than tripled in size since it began in Gulf Shores back in 2012.

“We definitely have the facility if you look at our beautiful beaches. We also have the hotels. We have the restaurants…everything that a team and families and stuff are looking for to provide a great atmosphere for volleyball,” said tournament director, Shawn Weaver.

For many of the teams, it’s their first time in Gulf Shores and they were very surprised by what they found. Team RPM has girls from Washington State and Arizona on it. They say the setting is beautiful but also very challenging.

“The sand’s a lot nicer and just more pure than a lot of other places and so, the sun’s really nice,” said Calli Otjan.

“The heat. The wind. Yeah, definitely the wind. It’s different than other winds,” Otjan said of the challenges here. “The sand’s softer. The sand’s a lot deeper than where I’m from anyway.”

With 450 teams and the friends and family who come with them, the measurable economic impact on the area is tremendous. The benefit the NCAA Championship brings is a little harder to track because it comes from the exposure Gulf Shores gets on the national stage ESPN offers.

There’s no charge to watch the youth tournament and Saturday looks to be a great day for it.