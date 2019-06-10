Gulf Shores hosts annual Gulf Coast Alliance All Hands Conference

It’s a big week for the Gulf State Park Lodge in Gulf Shores, as they host the annual Gulf Coast Alliance All Hands Conference this week.
The Conference kicked off today, with Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft making a stop to welcome the organization to the Alabama Coast for the first time.
The Gulf Coast Alliance is a group of federal, state, and academia organizations from all of the states bordering the Gulf Coast, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.
A lot is on the agenda this week as the alliance is working together to set several Restore Act projects in motion, nearly ten years after the BP Oil Spill.
“If you can’t act and collaborate together you’re not going to get nearly as much accomplished. We’re going in the same direction with the same objective, that we can restore the Gulf of Mexico and make it a healthier place for long term,” said Laura Bowie, The Gulf Coast Alliance Executive Director.
The conference lasts through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.