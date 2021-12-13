Nothing shines like a new fire truck…except maybe two new fire trucks. With record growth and tourism, the city of Gulf Shores is investing in the safety of its residents and visitors. The new Pierce Engine and Ladder Truck are now in service. They came with a significant price tag of $2-million dollars…an investment the city felt it was time to make.

“With the amount of vacationers we had in town this past summer, we don’t look for that to decrease in the future so it really drives how quickly and how safely we get to scene, again, for the wellbeing of our firefighters and the wellbeing of our residents,” said Gulf Shores Fire Rescue Chief of Staff, Melvin Shepard.

Shepard said the city’s commitment goes beyond buying the equipment. The new ladder truck will be staffed every day, unlike the department’s previous ladder truck. With that, the department will maintain the highest ISO rating of “1.” The Insurance Services Office provides these ratings as a predictor of future fire losses in a community. The better the rating, the more money a home or business owner can save on insurance.

“With that brings the better savings to the businesses and the large, factory-style buildings that we have throughout the city so, everybody thinks that it’s a huge cost savings to residential construction, but it’s more to that commercial aspect,” Shepard explained.

With so many structures throughout the city above three stories, a ladder truck of 110-feet gives firefighters a huge advantage if one of those buildings were to catch on fire. Personnel attend a high-rise firefighting conference annually to train on how to attack fires in tall buildings and save lives. Many visitors to Gulf Shores appreciate the investment.

“Oh, I most definitely think that that’s like, easier to sleep at night knowing that there is going to be like help if you actually need it,” said Hannah Etter from Atlanta.

The new Engine 1 carries 750 gallons of water onboard when pulls out. Once hooked up to a hydrant, it can pump at a rate of 1,250 gallons a minute. The engine also carries all the ALS equipment needed for the many medical calls received, including cardiac monitors and lifesaving drugs.