Gulf Shores keeps close eye on Delta while pushing forward with Sally recovery

A lot has changed over the past weeks in Gulf Shores, starting with what is now an almost empty beach.
Even out of the cone of uncertainty of Hurricane Delta, there is still much work to be done.
"In the neighborhoods and beach district we've definitely been working to get more debris out of ditches, and to be able to protect flooding areas, so they have been working 12-14 hours a day seven days a week," said Gulf Shores Public Works Director, Noel Hand.
Folks are much more at ease after the latest forecasts, but after Sally, still aren't taking anything for granted.
"Initially it looked like a repeat of Sally in terms of its route, and so I'm sure that caused some concern. My hurricane shutters are up, and I probably didn't need to do that, but its better to be safe than sorry," said Jack Nichols, who lives in Gulf Shores.
Prepping for Delta has slowed down the recovery process.
Some are now waiting for debris pick up until after the storm passes.
Others are making sure they will stay dry as any amount of rain threatens their already damaged homes.
"There's some people with still damaged roofs, but a lot of them have been patched up, and hopefully it will hold through this storm," said Nichols.
Even as skies begin to clear here, folks say they know what our neighbors are feeling miles west.
"You know, all these storms are terrible, and we don't wish them on anybody," said Nichols.
The City of Gulf Shores has stopped debris pick up due to Delta.
They say they are watching the storm closely, and will resume as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.