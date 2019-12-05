Gulf Shores kicks off holiday season with Christmas Parade

Gulf Shores is already getting in the holiday spirit, kicking off the season with their annual Christmas Parade.
Crews have been working around the clock to deck the halls around the parade route, stretching from West Beach along 59 North, ending with a celebration at Sims Park.
The parade kicks off at 6:30 pm Friday night, with a massive community Christmas party wrapping up the night at Sims Park.
You can expect Christmas movies, face painting, hot cocoa, camel rides, and even a live nativity scene.
Everyone in the city has pitched in to help, making the event grow more each year.
“We have a great community here. The community is so involved in this event, they love it, they continue to make it grow, to make it better,” said Erica Bassett, with the City of Gulf Shores.
Keep in mind 59 with be closed south of 20th Avenue beginning at 6 for the parade, but you can expect traffic to flow as normal by 8 pm.
