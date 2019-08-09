Gulf Shores launches new school system and new school year

For Gulf Shores City Schools, today wasn’t just the first day of school.
It was the start of a new beginning.
“This was a challenge. This was not an easy process, it wasn’t an easy decision to break away and try to make this work on our own, but we were determined. We’re here and we’re excited. Its kind of like Christmas. It’s a big day,” said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft.
Gulf Shores City Schools officially split from Baldwin County Public Schools June 1.
Since that day, they’ve been working around the clock to make their school system their own.
Up until Friday morning, construction crews have been putting the finishing touches on new parking lots, traffic patterns, signage, and drop off canopies, wrapping up just in time for that first bell.
Those changes didn’t go unnoticed by parents or students.
“It looks great. There’s way more parking, number one, and I’m excited to see what its going to be like to drop her off. It seems like there’s a lot more room, it’s a lot more organized,” said parent Rachel Hughes.
“I’m excited because its bigger instead of the smaller school that I had,” said 2nd Grader Maci Annan.
Educators tell us changes aren’t limited to the buildings themselves.
Students and parents can also expect new curriculum, with subjects likes Spanish or Algebra now being offered in younger grades.
While crews still have some finishing touches to make, city and school officials tell us they’re proud of their staff for making the transition go smoothly for those who matter the most, the students.
More than 2,000 students have enrolled in the new school system.
Officials tell us enrollment in the three schools have exceeded original expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.