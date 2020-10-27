GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Voters in Gulf Shores settled runoffs for two City Council seats on Tuesday.
For Council Place 1, Joe Garris defeated Bill Coyne by a vote of 584 to 518.
Gary Sinak won Council Place 2 over Michelle Stanzil by a vote of 611 to 480.
The election was postponed from October 6 when Hurricane Sally was bearing down on the coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.