The City of Gulf Shores now receiving national recognition for its dedication to making sure people of all abilities can enjoy their beautiful beaches.
National Geographic has named Gulf Shores one of the top handicap accessible beaches in the United States.
This comes just a year after the city purchased their very first handicap mats stationed at three different beach access points at Gulf Place.
The mats allow those with wheelchairs or walkers to go out on the sand and enjoy the beach with their family, while also offering the public access to a sand friendly wheelchair at the Gulf Shores Fire Rescue station at West Gulf Place.
City leaders say this is part of an initiative to make sure everyone can enjoy the beauty the Gulf Coast has to offer.
“Its not just people that are bound in a wheelchair and just want to get out in the sand, it’s the families of the people that just need a little extra help to get out there, so we feel like its very important for us to continue this and give this access to people,” said Grant Brown, with the City of Gulf Shores.
Brown says the city also made sure while constructing the new Gulf Place waterfront that pathways were wheelchair and walker friendly.
They’ve also made a point to increase handicap parking along the public beaches, increasing access to the beach friendly mats.
