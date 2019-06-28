Gulf Shores offering free yoga classes on beach

What is more relaxing than yoga or sitting on the beach?
Doing yoga on the beach!
The City of Gulf Shores is offering a summer yoga series, and you can catch one of the classes tonight.
The best part- its free.
Officials say after having a big turnout for Full Moon Yoga in April, the City was inspired to make yoga a regular community activity.
Yoga instructor Adwiti Haffner says people may come for the beauty of our white shore beaches, but also might walk away with a healthy new hobby.
“People are so attracted to yoga because of the way they feel. You should just try that, not just one time, but a couple of times to really get attune to your body, to the breath, to the poses,” said Haffner.
The classes are on the last Friday of every month at Gulf Place.
Tonight’s class will be at 6:30.
If you don’t have a yoga mat, one will be provided.
