One concern with the system that's now in the Gulf of Mexico is rip currents along the coast, especially at beaches.
Right now, yellow flags are flying along the coast. That means surf conditions are moderate but the warning flags could rapidly change to red, or even double red, if the storm starts to kick the surf up higher.
"I got my kids, I got my boys here and my wife and we're just out here having a good time," said one family.
"We're here just to enjoy the beach, we're going to swim, shop and have a little fun," said another family.
The less than favorable conditions were not a concern for beach-goers today.
"Today is an excellent day to be here at the beach. It's Sunny, warm, so this is actually a very good day to be here at the beach,"a woman said.
As the week progresses conditions could worsen, Gulf Shores Fire Department Batallion Chief Melvin Shepard says they're closely monitoring the storm very closely.
"What we've done so far is we've looked at the forecast for the surf leading into later on in the week. By Friday, they're forecasting 4-6 ft surf, so we'll keep an eye on it everyday. If conditions start to deteriorate and get worse then we'll issue the appropriate flag for that day," Shepard said.
He added the concern is rip tides which could be extremely dangerous to even an experienced swimmer. He urges everyone to heed the flags that are posted.
"It can mean the difference between your family coming out here on a great vacation and going home safely together. Or coming out here and venturing out to the water a little too far and could lead to a drowning could lead to a possible broken legs or dislocation," Shepard explained.
The Lovelady family said anyone here for the rest of the week like them, should probably come up with a back up plan for fun.
"We're gonna probably do a lot of indoor stuff. We're going to do some go kart riding and probably some putt putt golf," they said.
