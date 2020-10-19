Gulf Shores, Orange Beach continue cleanup on what may be unprecedented amount of debris

One month later, crews are still working around the clock to clean up the damage Sally left behind.
Crews in Gulf Shores say they are about 85% done with debris pickup.
Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of the recovery process.
More than 500,000 cubic yards of debris has been collected in Gulf Shores and counting.
Orange Beach also reporting 354 thousand cubic yards collected.
That’s more than a decade’s worth of debris picked up over the span of weeks.
City crews have been working twelve hour shifts seven days a week to tackle what may be an unprecedented amount of debris for our area.
“What I’ve heard is we’ve collected more debris this storm than all of Ivan. We’ve had 16 years of growth, vegetation growth, large trees, so when those trees came down, that was 16 years worth of debris to be picked up,” said Noel Hand, Gulf Shores Public Works Director.
Gulf Shores officials tell us damage to city property is already estimated to be more than 20 million dollars, but these numbers are only expected to increase with time.
Crews are working now to pick up the last bit of down trees, limbs, and shingles, finishing off with a final sweep of smaller debris in the coming weeks.
The next phase of cleanup here in Gulf Shores will begin with working with FEMA as well as finishing up collecting debris and moving on to correcting structural damage to city facilities.
