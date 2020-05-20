Gulf Shores paints town blue for 2020 graduates

With graduation being canceled, the City of Gulf Shores is painting the town blue to raise senior’s spirits.
Today would have been the first ever graduation for Gulf Shores City Schools, but with COVID-19 making that extremely difficult, the city decided to help celebrate in another way.
City buildings, restaurants, homes, and local businesses are painting the town blue in honor of the class of 2020, lining Highway 59 with flags, hanging ribbons, and lighting up the sky tonight with LED lights.
While it may not be the same as walking across the stage and receiving that diploma, its still making these difficult times a little easier.
“Its touching our community, parents, the siblings, the students themselves. The faculty, everybody’s being affected by it so it was important for us to do something that keeps us within the guidelines of what we can do, and still feel like we’re happy and celebrating," said Brigette Reynolds, Event and Program Manager for the City of Gulf Shores.
The city encourages families of 2020 graduates to drive around after the sun sets to see the blue lights lighting up city buildings, and wishes the best of luck to those seniors.
